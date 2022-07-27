The award is intended to support student-athletes who have excelled in both academics and athletics while exhibiting leadership skills and a dedication to community involvement. Alexes Harris, the UW Faculty-Athlete Representative, Slack’s instructors, coaches, and UW academic athletic personnel put out the nomination. She plans to enroll in medical school.

Slack, an alumna of Kamiak High in Everett, Washington, started her time at the University of Washington as a distance runner before transferring to the rowing department. After being named to the UW’s varsity four crew in 2021, she received a spot on the Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2020. That year, the crew won the NCAA Championship. At the NCAA Championships, Slack also won a bronze medal in the second eight.