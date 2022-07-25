The whole final auction price of both rings will be given by SCP Auctions to Medvedenko’s Fly High Foundation. Its objective is to assist Ukrainian youngsters by reestablishing the country’s schools’ sporting facilities and establishing a network of social sports clubs.

Because the Russian army demolished more than a hundred schools, he said on Sunday, “we want to repair gyms.” “To repair the schools in our nation, a lot of money is required. The last in line to get it fixed will be athletic facilities. Since it is winter in Ukraine, children must play indoors.”

Wednesday through August 5 are the dates for the auction. The business, which is situated in Laguna Niguel, California, predicts that both rings will raise at least $100,000. After seeing a rocket penetrate the top of one of the highest buildings in his area, Medvedenko made the decision to sell his rings.