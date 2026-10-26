Smith-Njigba, stout defense power Seahawks past Chiefs 20-3

SEATTLE — Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s big night and a stingy defense propelled the Seattle Seahawks to a 20-3 win over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson. The victory snapped Seattle’s two-game losing streak and dropped Kansas City to 5-1 while the Seahawks improved to 4-3.

Smith-Njigba finished with 150 receiving yards and remains the NFL leader with 867 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. Per ESPN Research, he is the first player in the Super Bowl era with at least 850 receiving yards and eight receiving TDs through his team’s first seven games. His 129 yards in the first half were a career high for any half and the most by a Seahawk in a half since Tyler Lockett in 2020, Henderson wrote.

Seattle’s defense, under coach Mike Macdonald, continued a long run of dominance. The unit has now gone 36 consecutive games without allowing a 100-yard rusher, the longest such streak in the NFL, and held former Seahawk Kenneth Walker III to 36 yards on 14 carries. The Seahawks allowed just 213 total yards and are permitting the second-fewest points in the league, according to Henderson.

Sam Darnold delivered a more efficient performance, completing 20 of 28 passes for 257 yards. He was 13 of 17 for 178 yards and a touchdown before an interception at the end of the first half — his eighth pick in five games — but avoided sacks after taking five in each of the prior two contests. Seattle’s offense totaled 410 yards and converted 11 of 16 third-down attempts.

Kansas City’s offense struggled without several key linemen and receivers. The Chiefs never reached the red zone, got no closer than Seattle’s 27 and saw kicker Harrison Butker miss his second field-goal attempt. Patrick Mahomes was pressured on eight of 15 dropbacks (53%) before halftime, which produced an interception and just 37 first-half passing yards. A rare bright spot came when cornerback Nohl Williams leaped to intercept Darnold in the back of the end zone in the final minute of the second quarter, Henderson reported.