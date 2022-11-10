in NCAA Game

SMU and Houston’s offensive barrage broke NCAA records

The football teams from SMU and Houston created history on Saturday in a contest that had a score akin to a basketball contest. Tanner Mordecai, the quarterback for the Mustangs, threw for 379 yards and nine touchdowns, including seven in the first half as his team won 77-63. He scored on a rush as well.

 

The 140 total points set a new NCAA FBS record for two teams in a single season of regulation scoring. With 77 points in a game, 11 total touchdowns, nine passing touchdowns, and 433 total yards in the first half, SMU set school records.

The two squads squared up. With 3:37 remaining in the fourth, Houston scored a touchdown and then received the ball back to try to pull back into the game. With 1:52 left in the game, Clayton Thune would throw an interception in the end zone, putting an end to any hope.

 

