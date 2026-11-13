Socceroos assert themselves in 3-0 win over Qatar

DOHA, Qatar — The Socceroos beat two-time defending Asian champions Qatar 3-0 in Doha, with Riley McGree, Tete Yengi and Nestory Irankunda finding the net. The report credited Australia’s press for creating the opportunities that led to all three goals.

Australia’s first half was singled out as especially positive, as the team pressed aggressively and successfully and converted enough chances to effectively settle the match early, according to ESPN.

The bench emptied in the second half and four players made their international debuts: Sam Klein, Eli Adams, Kasey Bos and Diesel Herrington. Coach Tony Popovic highlighted the performances and positional work, saying, “It was good to see the players who scored. To see Riley back starting a game for Australia, which hasn’t happened in a while. Alessandro Circati could have scored as a centre-back. Young Paul Okon Jr went through as a six. So, we’re getting the players in the right areas. Still a lot of work to do for us, but that was pleasing.”

The result followed a positive international window against Brazil in September and offered further signs of the side’s development after the World Cup. The win suggested the team can play with a physical edge; several observers noted Australia looked the stronger, more robust side on the night.

Tete Yengi told ESPN the group sees itself “as one of the favourites, one of the big nations,” adding, “We have that confidence within the group. We’ve got a lot of players playing at a top level. We have to show that in the games that we play. We have to bully teams, and I think we did that.” Riley McGree emphasized the emphasis on duels, saying, “All due respect to Qatar but I think we have a large emphasis on wining our duels. And if we can win more than the opposition, for the most part, we create more chances and we end up playing better football than them.” The report also noted that Qatar were notably poor on the night.