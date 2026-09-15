Solak’s seven Week 2 takes: Johnson vs. Flores, Bills key, Titans worry

Big-time offensive scoring dominated Week 1, and Week 2 looms with more questions than answers, according to Solak. Each Tuesday of the NFL season Solak offers seven short, uncertain takes that are meant to highlight things that might be true but will need more games to confirm.

According to Solak, his seven Week 2 items are: Ben Johnson is Brian Flores’ kryptonite; the Texans’ offense will win games; the Bengals’ defense is showing promise; Kincaid is the Bills’ secret sauce; the Titans will not score in Week 2; the Lions have an Achilles’ heel on defense; and Trevor Lawrence will be the league MVP this week.

Solak points to the Bears’ 59-point outburst against the Panthers as context for his view of Johnson. In that game running backs D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Caleb Williams added two rushing scores. Solak also cited Williams’ accuracy metrics from the game: a 72.4% completion rate and a 13.8% off-target rate, noting the Bears’ offense barely left first gear against Carolina.

Solak contrasts that performance with the Vikings’ Week 1 approach under Brian Flores. Flores blitzed Jordan Love on 73.8% of his dropbacks, the highest blitz rate tracked since the 2023 season, according to Solak. The Packers were hampered by injuries and inexperience along the interior line — starting left guard Aaron Banks was hurt, Anthony Belton’s pull to start was abandoned, and the team used 2024 fifth-round pick Jacob Monk at right guard and 2024 undrafted free agent Donovan Jennings at left guard. Jennings made his first career start and Monk his second, and the offense kept more players in to block than any offense over the past few seasons.

Solak notes that Love faced 15 dropbacks with three or fewer receivers running routes, a number only three quarterbacks have exceeded over the past five seasons. He adds that Johnson knows Flores well: Johnson called offense against Flores twice in 2023 and twice in 2024 as the Lions’ coordinator, then twice in 2025 as the Bears’ head coach. Across those six matchups Johnson’s teams are 5-1, with the lone loss coming in last season’s opener — Williams’ first start in Johnson’s offense — and Solak concludes Johnson’s offense has been better than the average unit opposing Flores.