Son of Shaquille O’Neal inks six-figure contract

In order to advance his career, Shareef O’Neal, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille, is said to have signed a six-figure contract to play for the G League Ignite squad. When he was a junior, O’Neal left LSU to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft, but he was not selected. The Los Angeles Lakers, with whom the senior O’Neal played eight successful seasons, extended an invitation for him to participate in Summer League with them.

The 22-year-old averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 10.9 minutes per game during the course of the preseason tournament, and according to The Athletic, O’Neal’s athleticism and background drew the interest of multiple NBA clubs.

O’Neal had to travel a difficult path to get here. While he was a student at UCLA in December 2018, he underwent open heart surgery. After leaving the Bruins in 2019, O’Neal transferred to LSU, the school attended by his father. In 2020–2021, he was additionally treated with a number of foot wounds.

 

