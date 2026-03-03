Source: Khalil Mack Plans to Play in 2026, Explore Free Agency Options

Veteran outside linebacker Khalil Mack intends to continue his NFL career in the 2026 season and will explore all of his options in free agency, according to a source who confirmed the decision to ESPN following an initial report by NFL Network.

Mack, who had recently considered retirement, has opted instead to remain active and see what opportunities emerge on the open market. The decision signals that the former All-Pro pass-rusher believes he can still contribute at a high level and is interested in finding the right team fit and role for the next phase of his career.

By choosing to play in 2026, Mack enters a pivotal stage in his time in the league. As a free agent, he will be able to speak with teams across the NFL once the signing period opens, evaluating factors such as defensive scheme, coaching staff, roster strength, and organizational direction. His experience, production, and reputation as a disruptive edge defender are expected to draw interest from multiple clubs seeking proven help in their front seven.

Mack has long been regarded as one of the league’s most impactful outside linebackers and edge rushers, known for his ability to pressure quarterbacks, set the edge against the run, and command extra attention from opposing offenses. His presence can influence protection schemes and open opportunities for teammates along the defensive line and at linebacker.

The choice to postpone retirement underscores Mack’s confidence in his physical readiness and competitive drive. While specific teams linked to Mack’s free agency have not been disclosed, his availability adds a notable name to the market at a premium position. Front offices in need of an experienced pass-rusher with leadership qualities are expected to monitor his status as plans for the 2026 season take shape.

Details of potential contract terms, length of a future deal, and Mack’s preferred destinations have not been revealed. For now, the key development is his decision to keep playing, shifting the focus from whether he will return to which organization he will join next.