South Africa face Kenya in a pivotal Group D 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday, with Bafana Bafana requiring all three points to move back to the top of the section, according to the report.

Kenya have already secured automatic qualification for next year’s tournament as co-hosts alongside Tanzania and Uganda, meaning Pitso Mosimane’s team must finish above Guinea and Eritrea to guarantee their place, the report added.

Guinea’s six-point haul against Eritrea has effectively eliminated Eritrea from contention and pushed Guinea to the summit with nine points from four matches, while South Africa sit on seven points from three after drawing with Benni McCarthy’s Kenya on Friday, according to the report.

With little margin for error, Mosimane has once again deployed Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya at the heart of his defence. Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was named among the substitutes for the match, the report noted.

The result in Nairobi will determine whether Bafana Bafana can reclaim top spot in Group D and strengthen their path to qualification, according to the report.