South Africa near third round after 4-0 first leg; return match in Bloemfontein

South Africa have all but secured progression to the third round of CAF’s Women’s Olympic qualifying after a 4-0 victory over Madagascar in the first leg, Ronnel Donnelly scoring a hat-trick in Friday’s game. The return fixture is set for Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. CAT (5 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. GMT) at the Free State Stadium, also known as Toyota Stadium.

The opening match was also played at the Free State Stadium because of limited facilities in Madagascar, but it was held behind closed doors. Fans will be admitted for Tuesday’s game, with South Africa effectively the hosts in both practical and official terms.

Coach Desiree Ellis has named a squad mixing experience and youth and may use the second leg to experiment more than in the first meeting. Thembi Kgatlana made only a brief appearance from the bench in the first leg and should benefit from additional time to acclimatise, while 18-year-old Zoe October and University of Pretoria striker Siyamthanda Qashani are among the young players who could be given opportunities.

The starting goalkeeper position has been contested for years between Kaylin Swart and Andile Dlamini, and Ellis could hand a run to Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Kebotseng Moletsane. With World Cup qualifiers against Chinese Taipei, Ecuador and Uzbekistan scheduled for November and December, the coach has emphasized building depth across the squad.

Team news from the first leg saw Glasgow City’s Linda Motlhalo captain the side in place of Refiloe Jane; Jane’s availability for the second leg has not been confirmed. Expected lineups include Veresantandra Diana in goal for Madagascar, with Sylvia Mamonjy and Andoniaina Rasamison leading the attack, while South Africa’s projected starters list Kaylin Swart in goal, Antonia Maponya, Karabo Dhlamini, Lonathemba Mhlongo and Fikile Magama across the back line, Isabella Ludwig, Cimone Sauls and Linda Motlhalo in midfield, and Thembi Kgatlana, Ronnel Donnelly and Zoe October in the forward positions.

The match is scheduled to air on SABC 3, and ESPN provides coverage of South Africa’s men’s and women’s national teams on its digital platforms, according to ESPN. Donnelly has five goals in her last three outings, including back-to-back appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns, while Kgatlana has eight goals and two assists across her last eight appearances for Tigres UANL and Banyana Banyana combined.