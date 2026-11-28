South Africa begin their 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup intercontinental qualifying playoffs campaign with a Saturday afternoon clash against Chinese Taipei in Salé, Morocco, according to the report.

The fixture is the first of three preliminary-round matches for Desiree Ellis’ side as they seek a top-two finish among six teams to advance to the final round, according to the report.

Banyana Banyana will follow the Chinese Taipei game with matches against Ecuador on Dec. 1 and Uzbekistan on Dec. 5, the report said.

South Africa reached the playoffs after beating Nigeria 2-1 in a play-in game. That victory came after their quarter-final elimination at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, according to the report.

The report noted that the four semi-finalists at WAFCON automatically advanced to next year’s World Cup in Brazil, while Ghana joined South Africa in the preliminary playoff round.