South Africa salvage 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast, must beat Burkina Faso to advance

South Africa drew 2-2 with Ivory Coast in Casablanca on Friday and will head into their final Group B Women’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Burkina Faso on Aug. 4 needing a win to retain any chance of reaching the quarter-finals, according to the match report.

Ivory Coast took control in the first half with two counter-attacks that produced goals from Grace Sery in the 18th and 36th minutes. South Africa offered little offensively before the break, with only a single moment of danger when Linda Motlhalo set up Thembi Kgatlana before Ivory Coast goalkeeper Aramatou Diakité smothered the chance, the report said.

The South African response arrived in the second half. Thembi Kgatlana scored just after the 70-minute mark to halve the deficit, and substitute Ronnel Donnelly combined with Hildah Magaia deep into stoppage time to level the match, with Donnelly flicking on a header for Magaia to finish, according to the match report. The report noted Donnelly’s hold-up play and ability to draw defenders as key to South Africa’s late revival.

Group B standings after two rounds list Ivory Coast on four points and a +3 goal difference following a 4-1 win over Burkina Faso in their opener. Tanzania have three points and a +1 goal difference from a 2-1 victory over South Africa, while Banyana Banyana sit on one point and a -1 goal difference. Burkina Faso remain without a point, the match report said. Head-to-head results will be the primary tiebreaker ahead of goal difference for teams level on points.

The tournament’s four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, and the two best losing quarter-finalists will progress through internal African playoffs to the Inter-Confederation Playoff, according to the match report. The report added that one option for coach Desiree Ellis against Burkina Faso would be to start Donnelly, Kgatlana, Refiloe Ramalepe and Magaia together up front, and that fans at least saw South Africa finish Friday’s game with pride and determination.