South Africa vs. Kenya: AFCON qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena

South Africa host Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday in a Group D 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, a fixture that reunites coaches Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy.

According to the source, Mosimane has returned to Bafana Bafana for a second stint as head coach, while McCarthy — South Africa’s record goalscorer — is in charge of the Harambee Stars.

South Africa sit atop Group D with six points from two matches, while Kenya are bottom with one point. The source notes that Kenya will qualify automatically as co-hosts alongside Tanzania and Uganda, so South Africa must finish above Guinea and Eritrea to secure progression.

The two nations will meet again in Nairobi on Nov. 17, according to the match preview.

Guinea beat Eritrea 2-1 on Thursday to move to six points from three games ahead of South Africa’s clash with Kenya, but South Africa remain top of the group after beating Guinea 2-1 and holding a superior head-to-head record and goal difference, the source says.