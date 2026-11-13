South Africa vs. Kenya: Kickoff, team news and TV info for AFCON qualifier

Benni McCarthy, South Africa’s all-time men’s record goalscorer, leads Kenya to the Orlando Amstel Arena for Friday’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana, according to the match details. McCarthy scored 31 times for South Africa over a 15-year on-and-off international career and will face his former colleague Mosimane, who previously worked as an assistant coach while McCarthy was a player.

McCarthy and Mosimane have met several times as head coaches. McCarthy recorded a net positive record in those duels, winning four, drawing one and losing three of their eight meetings, according to the provided notes. The pair also coached against one another at club level when Mosimane was at Mamelodi Sundowns and McCarthy was in charge of Cape Town City.

The wider qualification context is clear: Kenya are co-hosts of the 2027 tournament alongside Tanzania and Uganda and are thus assured a place at next year’s finals. South Africa must finish above Guinea and Eritrea in the group to secure qualification. South Africa opened Mosimane’s second stint with a 2-1 win over Guinea, followed by a 5-0 victory over Eritrea and a 1-0 friendly win over Egypt. Kenya’s recent results include a 1-1 draw with Eritrea, a 1-0 loss to Guinea and a 0-0 friendly draw with Rwanda, per the match notes.

Key match details list the kickoff at Friday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. CAT (4 p.m. GMT, 5 p.m. CET) at Orlando Amstel Arena (Orlando Stadium). Broadcasters include SABC 3 (DSTV channel 193) and SuperSport (DSTV channel 202). The teams meet again next Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Nairobi.

Team news provided names several changes and returns. Houston Dynamo’s Lyle Foster was recalled to the Bafana squad, Chicago Fire centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi is back from injury, and Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena returned to action in Mamelodi Sundowns’ 3-1 CAF Super Cup defeat to USM Alger after spells on the sidelines. The expected South Africa lineup lists Ronwen Williams in goal, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Olwethu Makhanya and Thabang Matuludi across the back, Teboho Mokoena and Brooklyn Poggenpoel in midfield, and Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Puso Dithejane and Iqraam Rayners in attack. Kenya’s expected XI lists Byrne Omondi; Manzur Okwaro, Frank Odhiambo, Michael Kibwage and Rooney Onyango; Chris Erambo, Timothy Ouma and Duke Abuya; Shariff Musa, Michael Olunga and Job Ochieng.