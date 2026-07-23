South Africa vs Tanzania: Kick-off, team news and how to watch WAFCON opener

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana open their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Tanzania on Monday at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CAT (6 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 5 p.m. GMT). Banyana enter the match as heavy favourites, according to ESPN.

South Africa won the 2022 WAFCON with a 2-1 final victory over hosts Morocco but were eliminated in last year’s semi-final by Nigeria. This marks a third consecutive trip to Morocco and an opportunity for Banyana to reclaim the African title.

Team news sees a predominantly locally based South African squad, with only four of the 26 players currently playing abroad. Jermaine Seoposenwe announced her retirement after the last WAFCON. Thembi Kgatlana, absent from that tournament for personal reasons, returns to lead the attack, joined by Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado, who is back from an injury sustained at the last WAFCON. Tanzania’s best-known overseas player, Brighton & Hove Albion forward Aisha Masaka, was omitted from the preliminary squad due to injury.

Expected lineups are projected as follows. South Africa: GK Kaylin Swart; LB Antonia Maponya, CB Karabo Dhlamini, CB Bambanani Mbane, RB Fikile Magama; CM Linda Motlhalo, CM Refiloe Jane, CM Bongeka Gamede; LW Nthabiseng Majiya, ST Thembi Kgatlana, RW Noxolo Cesane. Tanzania: GK Najiat Abbas; LB Anastazia Katunzi, CB Ester Maseke, CB Vaileth Nicholaus, RB Julieth Singano; LM Donisia Minja, CM Fatuma Issa, CM Stumai Abdallah, RM Enekia Lunyamila; ST Opa Clement, ST Aisha Mnunka.

Group B also includes Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso, with the top two teams advancing to the quarter-finals. Tanzania are competing in their third-ever WAFCON and second in succession, having exited at the group stage on both previous occasions. Banyana face a tricky test next in Ivory Coast on July 31. SABC (South Africa) and Azam TV (East Africa) are among the official broadcasters, and ESPN will provide coverage on its website, according to ESPN.