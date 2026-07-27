South Africa vs Tanzania: Motlhalo’s 100th cap as WAFCON opener

South Africa meet Tanzania on Monday in the Casablanca stage of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Group B. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time in Morocco and 7 p.m. in South Africa.

The match is a milestone for midfield playmaker Linda Motlhalo. The Glasgow City midfielder, nicknamed the “Randfontein Ronaldinho,” has been named in the starting XI and will win her 100th cap for Banyana Banyana, becoming the 13th player in the side’s history to reach three digits in appearances.

Motlhalo spoke to ESPN ahead of the tournament and urged that South Africa remain among the continent’s leading sides. According to ESPN, she emphasized her belief that Banyana continue to rank among Africa’s giants.

South Africa entered the tournament as 2022 champions but were dethroned in 2025 by Nigeria, a development that forms part of the backdrop to Monday’s opener.

Banyana are regarded as heavy favourites for their WAFCON opener, according to ESPN. The other Group B fixture, Ivory Coast versus Burkina Faso, is scheduled to kick off immediately after South Africa’s match.