According to the report, the 2026 FIFA World Cup was a worrying tournament for South America. For the first time, a CONMEBOL team failed to win a competition held in North America, and outside flashes from Lionel Messi’s Argentina, those that progressed often relied more on warrior spirit than on outplaying opponents. The advanced age of most squads, Ecuador aside, means rebuilding remains necessary on the road to 2030.

According to the report, Orlando Gill emerged as perhaps the continent’s biggest revelation. The 26-year-old Paraguayan goalkeeper arrived in contention late in qualifying and had to secure a starting place right up to the tournament, conceding four in a 4-1 opening loss to the United States. The goals were not blamed on him, and he was beaten only twice in the next four matches (one from the penalty spot). Gill was credited with decisive contributions in the win over Turkey, with notable passing, dynamism and a goal threat from powerful shooting. A late developer, he played for two clubs named San Lorenzo (in Paraguay and Argentina) and earned national selection after strong club performances; the report notes he can look clumsy off his line and is less comfortable with the ball at his feet, suiting reactive teams more than high-line sides.

According to the report, Matias Galarza drew transfer interest during the tournament. The 24-year-old left-footed midfielder has had an unsettled career — coming through Olimpia and moving across Brazil, Argentina and MLS, most recently with Atlanta United on loan from River Plate — but showed quality when settled with Talleres in 2024-25 and with Paraguay. He scored the winner against Turkey with a left-footed strike, supplied the cross for Julio Enciso’s goal against Germany, produced an impressive defensive shift and displayed a competitive edge that was on show in a 1-0 loss to France. Galarza is attracting interest from clubs across Europe, the report says.

According to the report, Gustavo Puerta was another midfielder whose stock rose. The 23-year-old was the youngest member of Colombia’s squad and a late call-up after coach Nestor Lorenzo sought reinforcement following a heavy defeat in March. Lorenzo praised Puerta’s reading of the game phases; Puerta added defensive solidity alongside James Rodríguez, linked forward play with passing and dynamism, and offered a shooting threat. He stood out on a side that reached the last 16 and, having played in Germany and for Hull City in England, has helped Racing Santander win promotion back to LaLiga — the report suggests bigger clubs could follow.

Despite an overall disappointing showing for South America, the report highlights a number of individual performances that enhanced players’ reputations and could influence moves in the transfer window as teams plan for the future.