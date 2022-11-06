in NCAA Player

Southern Miss laments Ray Guy’s death

The loss of Golden Eagle legend Ray Guy, who passed away Thursday morning after a protracted illness, has left the Southern Miss family in deep sorrow today. Guy, born on September 22, 1949, was 73 years old. Guy, who is widely regarded as the “best punter of all time,” completed his journey into football by being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

 

Guy, whose magnificent punts contributed to the creation of the term “hang time,” played for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders from 1973 to 1986. He was the first punter to ever be selected with the 23rd overall choice in the NFL Draft.

During his 14-year NFL career, the six-time All-Pro pick and seven-time Pro Bowl selection participated in all 207 games and made appearances in three Super Bowls (XI, XV, and XVIII), which is the most championships won by a punter in NFL history. With the Raiders, he shares the fifth-longest tenure.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coach Becky Hammon Joins ESPN as Analyst

Meier is banned for Miami’s first three games due to an NCAA investigation