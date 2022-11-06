Guy, whose magnificent punts contributed to the creation of the term “hang time,” played for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders from 1973 to 1986. He was the first punter to ever be selected with the 23rd overall choice in the NFL Draft.

During his 14-year NFL career, the six-time All-Pro pick and seven-time Pro Bowl selection participated in all 207 games and made appearances in three Super Bowls (XI, XV, and XVIII), which is the most championships won by a punter in NFL history. With the Raiders, he shares the fifth-longest tenure.