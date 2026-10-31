Soweto Derby: Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium

Fernando da Cruz will oversee his first Soweto Derby as Kaizer Chiefs take on reigning champions Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

Pirates enter the match under Abdeslam Ouaddou and hold the South African Premiership title. A win at FNB would allow Pirates to move top of the table; Mamelodi Sundowns sit on 23 points from nine games and face Durban City this evening, while Pirates have 22 points from eight, according to the report.

Kaizer Chiefs remain the only other unbeaten side in the league, but their start under Fernando da Cruz has been marked by draws. Five stalemates from eight Premiership fixtures have left Chiefs in fifth place with 14 points, the report says.

Chiefs face significant pressure to avoid mistakes in the fixture, with their league position reflecting the cost of drawn matches. Ouaddou, meanwhile, reiterated his ambitions for the Pirates following their midweek Carling Knockout victory.

Ouaddou made clear after the 3-0 win over Milford that he is not content for Pirates to rest on their championship success and instead wants further achievements from the side, the report states.