EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, preventing the defending champions from securing consecutive titles, according to ESPN. The final whistle left many Argentina players collapsed on the field while supporters initially stood stunned before chanting Lionel Messi’s name; stadium screens showed Messi in tears, ESPN reported.

The challenge of repeating as champions has historical precedent. For 64 years, national teams have failed to match Brazil and Italy as the only countries to win back-to-back World Cups, and Argentina’s previous attempt to follow a title in 1986 with victory in 1990 ended with a 1-0 loss to West Germany, according to ESPN. Argentine World Cup winner Mario Kempes told ESPN that teams now know how champions play and that it is “incredibly difficult to become champions every four years, let alone twice in a row.”

Argentina arrived in the tournament with strong early form, beating Algeria, Austria and Jordan while scoring eight goals and conceding one, ESPN noted. Messi recorded a hat trick in Argentina’s opening match and accounted for six of the team’s first eight goals; he finished with eight goals and four assists at the tournament, according to ESPN.

Injuries and fatigue undermined Argentina’s title defense. Several players — Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel and Nico González — entered the World Cup with fitness issues but played through early rounds, ESPN reported. Martínez admitted in the pre-final news conference that he opted to play through pain rather than undergo recommended surgery for a fractured finger, and coach Lionel Scaloni said the team suffered unexpected injuries in key areas and that “the exhaustion has been enormous,” according to ESPN.

Spain’s game plan limited Argentina’s most dangerous player: Messi was held to just 54 touches, and Argentina did not register a shot for 117 minutes, finishing the match with three attempts, ESPN reported. Scaloni acknowledged Spain outplayed his side while stressing that exhaustion was not an excuse for the defeat, according to ESPN.