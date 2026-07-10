Spain meet Belgium in second 2026 World Cup quarterfinal in Inglewood

It is the second day of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals as European champions Spain meet Belgium in a Wednesday match at BMO Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Spain arrive having eliminated Portugal in the round of 16. The squad features high-profile attacking talent, including Lamine Yamal, who is cited as a key figure for the side.

Belgium advanced by defeating co-hosts the United States convincingly in their round-of-16 fixture. The Belgian team is coached by Rudi Garcia, whose side will aim to continue its strong run in the tournament.

The winner of the Spain-Belgium match would advance to the semifinals and could face France next, with a place in the last four at stake.

All updates from Wednesday’s quarterfinal in Inglewood will cover the tactical battle between Spain’s European champions and Rudi Garcia’s Belgium as both sides pursue a place among the tournament’s final four.