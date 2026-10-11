Spain punish USWNT mistakes, win 2-0 despite U.S. dominance

WASHINGTON — Spain scored twice inside the first 14 minutes and held on for a 2-0 victory over the United States at a sellout Audi Field on Saturday. Midfielder Patri Guijarro opened the scoring less than three minutes in with a shot from outside the penalty area, and Eva Navarro added a second 11 minutes later as the U.S. back line left both attackers too much space.

The Americans out-shot Spain and created more opportunities but could not convert. U.S. coach Emma Hayes pointed to finishing as the decisive difference, saying, “That’s the efficiency I’m talking about. You can’t afford to go 2-0 down against the best team in the world, especially the way we conceded those goals.”

The U.S. had several clear chances after falling behind, including a penalty saved by goalkeeper Lily Yohannes, a Sophia Wilson long shot that bounced off the crossbar, and a Wilson goal that was disallowed on offside review. The forward line repeatedly troubled Spain’s high defensive line, and the team began the second half by moving the ball through midfield more than relying on long clearances.

Defensive lapses proved costly. The U.S. defense collapsed on the play that allowed Guijarro a shot from less than 25 yards, and Navarro finished as an unmarked runner in the box for Spain’s second. Defender Emily Fox said quicker reactions, getting goal-side of attackers and closing space instead of dropping deep were among the details the U.S. must improve.

Spain left Washington still demonstrating why it is the reigning World Cup champion, even without several top players such as three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí. Hayes noted the gap between the sides has narrowed and cited expected-goals figures of 2.26 to 0.43 in favor of the U.S., according to ESPN Global Research, and said U.S. Soccer data shows the team is creating the most chances in world soccer. Forward Trinity Rodman acknowledged poor finishing, saying, “We weren’t clinical at all in the final third,” and vowed the team would stay “more unified” going forward. Hayes summarized her mood succinctly: “I’m frustrated, I’m disappointed, but I’m not deterred.”