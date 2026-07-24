The contrast between Spain’s perceived talent level and its results is stark. Spain were not viewed as the most individually talented side at the tournament, yet the country sits as the highest-rated team in the history of the Elo rating system; the team has not lost since March 2024, the longest unbeaten run in men’s international soccer, according to the Elo ratings.

That dominance showed up in knockout moments. France entered the semifinals as favorites with three of the tournament’s top attackers, but Spain limited France to 10 shots, produced no quality chances and conceded no goals in that match. Spain delivered a similar defensive control in the final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, keeping the defending champions largely stifled en route to the title.

The squad that achieved those results did so without obvious superstar contributors in many positions. Spain’s starting fullbacks, Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella, had underwhelming club seasons in the Premier League. Senior center back Aymeric Laporte was plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League. Young Pau Cubarsí earned tournament plaudits as a teenager rather than as an established elite player. In attack, Álex Baena spent much of the season as a substitute for Atlético Madrid, Mikel Oyarzabal has not reached double-digit non-penalty goals in LaLiga for eight years, and Lamine Yamal finished the World Cup with one goal and zero assists. Unlike England and France, which placed two players among the top six in the Golden Boot race, Spain had no player in that group.

The analysis offered a unifying explanation: the Rodri Theory, named for this year’s Golden Ball winner. The theory holds that the team with the best midfield wins the World Cup. Modern club spending patterns cited in the analysis underline a shift in perceived value: average Premier League starter spending was listed as $6.55 million for goalkeepers, $29.9 million for defenders, $27.9 million for midfielders and $28.6 million for attackers, while star-level pay was shown as $11.6 million for goalkeepers, $54 million for defenders, $47.1 million for midfielders and $56 million for attackers.

Analytical approaches that measure value by changes in goal probability further shape this view of the game. From that perspective, many middle-of-the-field actions register smaller impacts on scoring chances than actions that create immediate opportunities in the penalty area, where dribbling past a defender markedly increases goal probability.