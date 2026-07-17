Spain’s World Cup run built on suffocating, multifaceted defense

Spain’s long arc from international underachievement to perennial contender has culminated in another World Cup final, a stretch built as much on defense as on possession. After a lone major title in 1964 and decades of falling short in tournaments, Spain have won four major tournaments in the past 18 years and enter Sunday’s final looking to make it five in five finals appearances during that span.

The team reached the final by doing the opposite of spectacle-driven opponents: controlling the ball, limiting opponents’ chances and waiting for decisive moments. Spain opened scoring early in several matches — the 10th minute against Saudi Arabia, the 22nd against France, the 36th versus Austria and the 42nd against Uruguay — while other winners came late in games without ever making Spain look vulnerable.

Manager Luis de la Fuente has also leaned on depth to close tight games. Mikel Merino supplied late winners in the 88th minute against Belgium and in the first minute of stoppage time against Portugal. Even in matches decided late, Spain rarely appeared at risk of defeat as they navigated a group stage and knockout rounds that included underdog surprises and bursts of opponent brilliance.

Spain have paired elite possession with an unusually effective defensive approach, producing top numbers across multiple metrics. They rank first among the 48 World Cup teams in shots allowed per possession and xG allowed per shot, and they lead in the percentage of possessions starting in the attacking third at 12.1%. Spain are third in both high turnovers forced (12.9 per 90 minutes) and passes allowed per defensive action (9.0), and they sit third in possession rate at 63.7%, according to the analysis.

The defensive work begins upfield, with center forward Mikel Oyarzabal and winger Álex Baena contributing noticeably in pressing and defensive phases despite not being chosen for extraordinary scoring profiles. That balance — sustained control, pressure high up the pitch and a high defensive line that draws opponents offside — has been central to Spain’s run to the final.