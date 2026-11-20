A new NWSL champion will be crowned Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. That is Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 a.m. CAT and 1 a.m. GMT. The Championship pits two sides featuring a heavy African influence on the pitch.

Tanzania’s Clara Luvanga and Algeria’s Melissa Bethi emerged as unexpected playoff contributors for the Washington Spirit, who beat the Utah Royals 2-1 to reach a third successive Championship game. The Spirit lost in 2024 to Barbra Banda’s Orlando Pride and fell to Gotham in last year’s final. USWNT forward Trinity Rodman is among the high-profile figures who could help push the Spirit to a title.

Other African connections in the Spirit squad include Cameroon midfielder Monique Ngock, who came off the bench in the win over Utah, and Ivory Coast attacker Rosemonde Kouassi, who was listed as an unused substitute. The Spirit will be without Nigeria midfielder Deborah Abiodun, out three months with a long-term hip injury; Hal Hershfelt (knee), Aubrey Kingsbury (maternity leave) and Kate Wiesner (ankle) also remain sidelined.

The Kansas City Current enter with Malawi striker Temwa Chawinga, coming off back-to-back Golden Boot and MVP awards in 2024 and 2025. The Current have yet to win an NWSL Championship: they were runners-up in 2022, posted the league’s best regular-season record in 2025 and were eliminated by Gotham in the quarterfinals. Chawinga has scored 48 NWSL goals in 71 appearances. Injuries for Kansas City include Alana Cook (knee), Clare Gagne (head) and Mary Long (ACL); Ellie Bravo-Young is on maternity leave.

Expected lineups list Sandy MacIver in goal for the Spirit with a back four of Gabrielle Carle, Esme Morgan, Tara Rudd and Lucia Di Guglielmo; midfielders Leicy Santos, Andi Sullivan and Melissa Bethi; and Trinity Rodman, Clara Luvanga and Sofia Cantore in attack. The Current’s XI is expected to feature Lorena in goal, Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples, Gabrielle Robinson and Laney Rouse at the back, Vanessa DiBernardo and Lo’eau LaBonta in midfield, and Temwa Chawinga, Croix Bethune, Michelle Cooper and Haley Hopkins up front.

The match is scheduled to air on ESPN and, according to ESPN, on DSTV channel 218, Azam 120, StarTimes 248, Wananchi/Zuku TV 712 and ZAP 31; viewers in South Africa can also watch on Disney+.