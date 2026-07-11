Sporting KC emerges as option for Mohamed Salah; Manchester United linked to Orlando Gill

Major League Soccer side Sporting Kansas City has emerged as a potential destination for former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, according to The Sun and The Athletic. The Sun reports that Salah’s desired salary has complicated a potential move to Saudi Arabia, while The Athletic says Sporting KC could take advantage of the situation.

The Athletic also notes that Salah has been widely linked to the Saudi Pro League but has reportedly preferred to remain in Europe. Sporting KC’s majority owner is the son of Egyptian immigrants, and the club is said to be intent on making a statement signing, with Salah identified as a high-profile target.

Manchester United are among the clubs reportedly interested in Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, the Manchester Evening News reports. The 26-year-old San Lorenzo keeper was one of the standouts at the World Cup, earning Player of the Match awards in games against Germany and France and saving two penalties against Germany. The Evening News reports Manchester United boss Michael Carrick wants Gill to provide competition for Senne Lammens; Aston Villa are also said to be interested and Gill is reported to have a release clause of £5.2 million.

Real Madrid are reportedly facing difficulty convincing Vinícius Júnior to extend his contract, the Daily Mail writes. The 25-year-old forward, part of Brazil’s team eliminated in the World Cup round of 16, is said to have salary demands that do not align with the club’s plans, and a number of Premier League clubs, as well as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, are tracking the situation, the Daily Mail reports.

Record reports that Morten Hjulmand has signed a five-year deal with Atlético Madrid after a medical, with a fee of €40 million plus up to €5 million in bonuses. The 27-year-old Denmark international and former Sporting CP captain is expected to say his goodbyes to former teammates and report for duty in Madrid.

The Daily Mail reports Aston Villa face financial pressure and that Fenerbahçe have shown interest in striker Ollie Watkins, who has been Villa’s top scorer since joining in 2020 and finished last season with 13 goals in his final 16 games. ESPN sources say Chelsea are demanding €50 million for Alejandro Garnacho after the winger failed to report for preseason, and Fabrizio Romano has reported confusion over a proposed Ederson move from Atalanta to Manchester United.