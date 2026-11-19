Grand Theft Auto V arrived on Sept. 17, 2013, a moment that separated much of today’s sports and entertainment landscape from what followed. More than 4,800 days later, players and teams again counted down a new release, and Houston Rockets center Steven Adams joked that performances could suffer because of the game. “So look at NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet. Just for the month of November, performances are going to go down,” Adams said, according to the report.

The NFL was early in its season when GTA V hit shelves. Peyton Manning was beginning a record-setting campaign that produced 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns. Two teams that would meet in the Super Bowl were emerging: Seattle and Denver. The Seahawks’ defense, nicknamed the “Legion of Boom,” allowed 273.6 yards and 14.4 points per game, the fewest in the regular season, while the Broncos averaged 457.3 yards and 37.9 points per game. Both clubs finished 13-3 and would meet in Super Bowl XLVIII, where Seattle won 43-8, according to the report.

In the NBA, the Miami Heat’s Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were entering their fourth season together after back-to-back titles. Miami edged the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals when Ray Allen hit a late 3-pointer in Game 6 to force overtime, and the Heat closed out Game 7. The Spurs would get revenge in the 2014 rematch, according to the report.

The 2013 high school basketball class produced future top picks. Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker topped some prospect lists, and five-star players Joel Embiid, Julius Randle and Aaron Gordon were part of that group. Each of those players went one-and-done in college and were selected in the top 10 of the 2014 NBA draft. Other noted names from the class included twins Aaron and Andrew Harrison, Noah Vonleh and Wayne Selden, according to the report.

Television and music milestones coincided with GTA V’s release. The final season of “Breaking Bad” was airing and the acclaimed episode “Ozymandias” aired two days before the game’s release; series creator Vince Gilligan called it “the best episode we ever have had or ever will have,” and it holds a high rating on IMDb. On the Billboard Hot 100 that week, Katy Perry’s “Roar” reached No. 1 on Sept. 16, 2013, matching Rihanna at 10 career No. 1s at the time. Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” sat at No. 2 after a 10-week run at the top, with Lorde’s “Royals” at No. 3 and Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake’s “Holy Grail” at No. 4, according to the report.

The release of GTA V provided a snapshot of moments across sports and pop culture that, in many cases, presaged championships, breakout careers and cultural moments that followed. Teams, athletes and entertainers who were prominent then remain reference points for how much has changed since 2013.