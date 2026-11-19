Grand Theft Auto V arrived on Sept. 17, 2013 — 4,812 days before the follow-up — prompting a look back at the sports and pop culture landscape of that moment, according to the source.

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams quipped during media day that performances could be affected by the new game’s release. “So look at NFL, look at all the leagues and watch them plummet. Just for the month of November, performances are going to go down,” Adams said, according to the source.

The NFL was in its second week and two teams were in the early stages of dominant campaigns. Seattle’s defense, later labeled the “Legion of Boom,” allowed 273.6 yards and 14.4 points per game, the fewest in the regular season. Denver averaged a league-high 457.3 yards and 37.9 points per game while Peyton Manning threw an NFL-record 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns. Both clubs finished 13-3 and met in Super Bowl XLVIII in February 2014, when Seattle defeated Denver 43-8, according to the source.

The NBA’s Miami Heat, led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, were entering their fourth season together after winning back-to-back titles. Miami edged the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals after Ray Allen’s late 3-pointer forced overtime in Game 6; Miami closed out the series in Game 7. The teams rematched in 2014, when San Antonio earned revenge, according to the source.

The 2013 high school basketball class featured Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker atop the SC Next rankings, with Joel Embiid, Julius Randle and Aaron Gordon also in the top 10. Wiggins, Parker, Embiid, Randle and Gordon each went one-and-done and were selected in the top 10 of the 2014 NBA draft. Other notable names from that class included twins Aaron and Andrew Harrison, Noah Vonleh and Wayne Selden, according to the source.

On television and music, the final season of Breaking Bad was airing as GTA V was released; the episode “Ozymandias” aired two days before Sept. 17 and series creator Vince Gilligan called it “the best episode we ever have had or ever will have,” with the episode carrying a 9.5 rating on IMDB. On the Billboard Hot 100 that week, Katy Perry’s “Roar” hit No. 1 on Sept. 16, 2013, matching Rihanna with 10 No. 1s at the time and reaching the top in six weeks, the fastest since Perry’s “California Gurls” in 2010; Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” was at No. 2, Lorde’s “Royals” at No. 3 and Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake’s “Holy Grail” at No. 4, according to the source.