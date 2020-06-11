in GENERAL

Sports News: NHL Looks to Get Going, USC Welcomes Back Reggie Bush, and More!

All of your sports news from around the US this week!

Oct 9, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Reggie Bush (22) walks off the field after an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Bills defeated the Rams 30-19. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a world where sports are finally starting to get going, we finally have things to talk about. The NHL is the latest league looking to get things going, while over in the NCAA, USC finally welcomed back Reggie Bush after ten years. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the country this week!

Top News This Week

Social News

Speaking of the National Anthem, the US Soccer Federation’s board of directors just voted to repeal their policy of requiring national teams to stand during the anthem.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace went all out in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, wearing an “I can’t breathe” shirt and sports the BLM themed car. He was the only black driver in NASCAR’s event this week.

Tyson Fury dropped his calendar for the next year, talking about fighting Deontay Wilder once more and then a two-fight contract with Anthony Joshua.

And finally, The Players Coalition gathered more than 1400 signatures from sports figures across the many professional leagues in support of a bill to end qualified immunity for police. Qualified Immunity makes it difficult to sue police officers for brutality and often leads to a lack of accountability. On the list, you can find names like Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, CC Sabathia, Steve Kerr, and many more.

All of that news and more, this week in sports! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

