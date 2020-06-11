Sports News: NHL Looks to Get Going, USC Welcomes Back Reggie Bush, and More!

In a world where sports are finally starting to get going, we finally have things to talk about. The NHL is the latest league looking to get things going, while over in the NCAA, USC finally welcomed back Reggie Bush after ten years. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the country this week!

Top News This Week

USC has kept Reggie Bush completely away from anything associated with the school since 2010 when the scandal broke about the team illegally paying the Heisman winner. Bush and his family had apparently received financial gifts from the school, which ultimately led to his Heisman trophy being taken away and the disassociation from the school. That all ended this week when the school announced that Bush would no longer be disassociated from USC.

The NHL announced a formal plan to get training camps started, a big step towards the planned return to play. The league set July 10th as the designated date for 24 teams to resume activity in camps to prepare for the coming playoffs.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ coach John Tortorella recently changed his opinion on the anthem protests. The coach who’s son is an Army Ranger, has taken a very hard stance in the past on not taking a knee or disrespecting the country during the anthem. But lately, the coach has learned through listening and watching, especially how the last few weeks in the country have played out.

The big news out of NASCAR this week is that the league will no longer allow the Confederate Flag to be flown at any of it’s events by fans. The league says “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community it creates” is what makes the events special.

The UFC “Fight Island” card has finally been entirely revealed, scheduled for July 11 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. There will be three total fights, including Kamaru Usman facing off against Gilbert Burns for the welterweight title.

Social News

Speaking of the National Anthem, the US Soccer Federation’s board of directors just voted to repeal their policy of requiring national teams to stand during the anthem.

The U.S. Soccer Federation's board of directors voted to repeal its policy requiring national team players to stand during the national anthem. https://t.co/L1lkuNeuqs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2020

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace went all out in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, wearing an “I can’t breathe” shirt and sports the BLM themed car. He was the only black driver in NASCAR’s event this week.

Bubba Wallace wore an “I can’t breathe” shirt, and will drive in a car painted with Black Lives Matter art in tonight's NASCAR race. He’s the only full-time black driver in NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/GtTZiLKqLL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2020

Tyson Fury dropped his calendar for the next year, talking about fighting Deontay Wilder once more and then a two-fight contract with Anthony Joshua.

“I’ve just got to smash Deontay Wilder’s face right in, in the next fight, and then we go into the Joshua fight next year.” @Tyson_Fury has his calendar planned out through 2021 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/qqeaoK6BTt — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 10, 2020

And finally, The Players Coalition gathered more than 1400 signatures from sports figures across the many professional leagues in support of a bill to end qualified immunity for police. Qualified Immunity makes it difficult to sue police officers for brutality and often leads to a lack of accountability. On the list, you can find names like Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, CC Sabathia, Steve Kerr, and many more.

The Players Coalition gathered signatures of more than 1,400 sports figures in support of a bill to end qualified immunity for police, which makes it difficult to sue police officers for brutality. The list includes Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Steve Kerr. https://t.co/jId8dcGjc5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2020