Sportsbooks reshuffle lines after rash of early-season NFL injuries

Injuries have reshaped the landscape nearly a quarter of the way through the 2026 NFL season, with a long list of significant absences affecting teams and markets, according to ESPN. Five quarterbacks who opened the year as starters — Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart — have suffered serious injuries, with Dart ruled out for the season. Other notable offensive losses include Saquon Barkley, Travis Etienne Jr., A.J. Brown, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith and De’Von Achane, the latter also out for the year.

Bookmakers start adjustments at the game level, assigning each player a value that factors into a point spread. ESPN cited an instance in which the Chicago Bears opened as 1.5-point home favorites in lookahead lines for Week 3 against Philadelphia but moved to Bears +4.5 after Caleb Williams sustained a hamstring injury, a five-point swing attributed essentially to one player.

Casualties during games frequently force immediate recalculations. Joey Feazel, Caesars Sportsbook’s head of football, told ESPN by email that when a star leaves a game injured the book must change its numbers “immediately.” Feazel also said the season has exposed a tendency to undervalue backups, with reserve quarterbacks and “next men up” repeatedly performing above expectations and putting sportsbooks on the wrong side of results.

The in-game impact can be decisive. ESPN noted the Baltimore Ravens failed to cover a pregame line of -11.5 after Jackson exited against the Tennessee Titans, creating second-half value on the Titans when the Ravens offense produced no points. Major sportsbooks have expanded injury-insurance offerings that refund player props if a player leaves hurt, but coverage often applies only to the first half unless bettors pay extra.

On futures and season-long props, the effect is straightforward. Players already ruled out for the season, such as Dart and Achane, can no longer reach preseason yardage or award targets, and those wagers are generally not insured, according to ESPN. DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello told ESPN that bookmakers must construct season-long props under the assumption a player will play the whole year and then make adjustments on awards and team futures when injuries occur.