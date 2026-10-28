Spurs Now Favorites; Wembanyama Tops MVP Odds as Thunder Slip

One week into the 2026-27 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs have emerged as the standalone favorites to win the title at +285, after previously sharing the top spot with the Oklahoma City Thunder at +270, according to the latest odds.

Oklahoma City has fallen to +380 amid a slew of early-season injuries, including long-term absences for Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, the odds board shows. The Thunder’s slide came quickly after a strong preseason billing.

The reigning champion New York Knicks also lost ground after a poor start, slipping from a tie with the Philadelphia 76ers at +900 to a tie with the Boston Celtics at 10-1. Boston moved up from 13-1 following a 3-1 start, per the odds.

Several other clubs posted sizable gains in the first week. The Toronto Raptors shortened from 25-1 to 15-1, while the Minnesota Timberwolves moved from 25-1 to 16-1. The Houston Rockets climbed from 35-1 to 16-1. By contrast, the much-hyped Miami Heat, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, lengthened from 30-1 to 55-1 after failing to win a game in the season’s opening week.

The MVP market also saw movement. Victor Wembanyama leads the board at +210, according to the latest odds. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped from 14-1 to 16-1 on the MVP list amid Miami’s slow start.

All shifts in positioning occurred within the first week of play, underscoring the volatility of early-season markets, according to the odds report.