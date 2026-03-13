Spurs Sit Victor Wembanyama vs. Nuggets Due to Ankle Soreness

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out center Victor Wembanyama for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets because of soreness in his right ankle.

The team announced that Wembanyama will not be available, removing one of San Antonio’s primary focal points on both ends of the floor for the matchup with the defending champions. The decision signals a cautious approach with the 7-foot-4 standout, who has quickly become central to the Spurs’ long-term plans.

Right ankle soreness is the listed reason for his absence, and no additional details were provided regarding when the issue first surfaced or whether it had affected him in previous games. The Spurs did not specify a timeline for his return or indicate whether any imaging or further evaluation would be required beyond Thursday’s contest.

Wembanyama’s absence changes the look of San Antonio’s rotation, particularly in the frontcourt. Without his rim protection, length, and shot-altering presence in the paint, the Spurs will likely lean more heavily on their other bigs and adjust their defensive coverages to contend with Denver’s interior attack. Offensively, San Antonio will need to redistribute touches and playmaking responsibilities usually funneled through Wembanyama in half-court sets.

Facing Denver, a team built around strong frontcourt play and efficient half-court offense, the Spurs will have to compensate collectively for Wembanyama’s rebounding and shot-blocking. His ability to stretch the floor on offense and create mismatches at multiple spots on the court has been a key element of San Antonio’s game plan, and his absence may lead to more guard-driven actions and small-ball looks.

For now, the Spurs are treating the situation as a single-game absence, listing the injury specifically as soreness rather than a more severe ankle condition. Additional updates on Wembanyama’s status are expected to come from the team as they evaluate how he responds in the days following Thursday night’s game against the Nuggets.