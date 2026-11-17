Alen Stajcic has been appointed head coach of Indonesia’s women’s national team on a three-year contract that runs through the 2029 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Uzbekistan. The former Australia manager has relocated to Jakarta and takes the job as his first role since his sacking from Western Sydney Wanderers in January.

Indonesia enter the Stajcic era ranked No. 105 by FIFA and have made just one major tournament in the past 30 years. The nation has never appeared at a FIFA Women’s World Cup and suffered an 18-0 defeat to Australia at the 2022 Asian Cup.

Stajcic described the assignment as an opportunity to awaken a “sleeping giant,” telling AAP that he had not previously seen a federation with a clear grassroots plan aimed at revolutionising its football pyramid. He said the project offers a base from which the sport could grow rapidly in a nation of roughly 290 million people.

Recent developments cited by Stajcic include a rise in participation among women from about 3,000 to 70,000 in the past two years, qualification of Indonesia’s under-17s for the 2027 Asian Cup and a major revamp of the domestic women’s competition. The national federation is overseen by former Inter Milan chairman Erick Thohir, Stajcic noted, and the new domestic setup already includes professional contracts for players, which he described as modest but indicative of intent.

Stajcic arrives with relevant regional experience, having taken the Philippines to their first World Cup in 2023 after building a squad that relied heavily on diaspora recruiting. The report said he will likely seek to strengthen Indonesia’s squad with expatriate players in the short term. Stajcic also pointed to the country’s deep passion for football, saying that with momentum “it’s potentially a juggernaut in Asia.”