Stars vs Jets NHL Recap: Highlights

Game Recap
The Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets faced off in a crucial Western Conference matchup on March 14, 2025, with both teams battling for playoff positioning. The game featured stellar goaltending, physical play, and late-game drama, as the Jets secured a 3-2 overtime victory, thanks to Kyle Connor’s game-winning goal.
The first period was evenly contested, with both teams generating solid scoring chances. Tyler Seguin opened the scoring for Dallas, finishing off a beautiful feed from Jason Robertson to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. However, Winnipeg responded late in the period, as Nikolaj Ehlers found the net on a power play, tying the game 1-1 at intermission.
In the second period, both goaltenders took over, as Jake Oettinger and Connor Hellebuyck made crucial saves to keep the game tied. Winnipeg eventually broke through with a Mark Scheifele wrist shot, giving the Jets a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.
The Stars fought back in the third, as Miro Heiskanen scored on a blue-line slapshot, tying the game at 2-2 with under five minutes remaining. With neither team able to break the deadlock in regulation, the game went to overtime, where Kyle Connor netted the game-winner on a breakaway, securing the Jets’ 3-2 victory.
Key Performances
Winnipeg Jets:
Kyle Connor: 1 goal (OT winner), 1 assist.
Mark Scheifele: 1 goal, 4 shots on goal.
Connor Hellebuyck: 33 saves, .943 save percentage.
Dallas Stars:
Tyler Seguin: 1 goal, 1 assist.
Miro Heiskanen: 1 goal, 2 blocked shots.
Jake Oettinger: 31 saves, .939 save percentage.
Statistical Highlights
Shots on Goal:
Stars: 35
Jets: 34
Power Play Efficiency:
Stars: 0/2
Jets: 1/3
Faceoff Wins:
Stars: 51%
Jets: 49%
Takeaways
Kyle Connor continues to be a clutch performer, delivering in big moments for Winnipeg.
Dallas’ defense held strong, but special teams struggled, failing to convert on power plays.
Connor Hellebuyck made the difference in net, stopping key shots to preserve the Jets’ win.
