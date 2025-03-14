Stars vs Jets NHL Recap: Highlights

Game Recap

The Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets faced off in a crucial Western Conference matchup on March 14, 2025, with both teams battling for playoff positioning. The game featured stellar goaltending, physical play, and late-game drama, as the Jets secured a 3-2 overtime victory, thanks to Kyle Connor’s game-winning goal.

The first period was evenly contested, with both teams generating solid scoring chances. Tyler Seguin opened the scoring for Dallas, finishing off a beautiful feed from Jason Robertson to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. However, Winnipeg responded late in the period, as Nikolaj Ehlers found the net on a power play, tying the game 1-1 at intermission.

In the second period, both goaltenders took over, as Jake Oettinger and Connor Hellebuyck made crucial saves to keep the game tied. Winnipeg eventually broke through with a Mark Scheifele wrist shot, giving the Jets a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

The Stars fought back in the third, as Miro Heiskanen scored on a blue-line slapshot, tying the game at 2-2 with under five minutes remaining. With neither team able to break the deadlock in regulation, the game went to overtime, where Kyle Connor netted the game-winner on a breakaway, securing the Jets’ 3-2 victory.

Key Performances

Winnipeg Jets:

Kyle Connor: 1 goal (OT winner), 1 assist.

Mark Scheifele: 1 goal, 4 shots on goal.

Connor Hellebuyck: 33 saves, .943 save percentage.

Dallas Stars:

Tyler Seguin: 1 goal, 1 assist.

Miro Heiskanen: 1 goal, 2 blocked shots.

Jake Oettinger: 31 saves, .939 save percentage.

Statistical Highlights

Shots on Goal: Stars: 35 Jets: 34

Power Play Efficiency: Stars: 0/2 Jets: 1/3

Faceoff Wins: Stars: 51% Jets: 49%



Takeaways

Kyle Connor continues to be a clutch performer , delivering in big moments for Winnipeg.

Dallas’ defense held strong, but special teams struggled , failing to convert on power plays.

Connor Hellebuyck made the difference in net, stopping key shots to preserve the Jets’ win.

