Steelers at Browns TNF: Betting analysis, injuries and top prop plays

The 2-1 Cleveland Browns host the 2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in a matchup previewed in a column earlier this week. The Steelers opened as 2.5-point road favorites with heavy juice and the total sits at 38.5, according to the column.

Pittsburgh’s offense benefits from a retooled offensive line, with new starting right guard Brock Hoffman and rookie right tackle Max Iheanachor joining a five-across front that has produced improved run looks for running back Jaylen Warren, the column noted. The Steelers’ interior defensive rotation also includes veteran Cameron Heyward as well as Keeanu Benton, Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black.

Cleveland counters with a fast, aggressive front featuring second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham, free-agent addition Quincy Williams at linebacker and trade acquisition Jared Verse. The column described the Browns defense as capable of creating short fields and keeping games close while calling the Cleveland offense “nothing special.” The pass rush was singled out as a potential factor against an immobile quarterback like Aaron Rodgers.

Injury notes highlighted that cornerback Jalen Ramsey may try to play despite a broken wrist; the column said Ramsey’s absence would meaningfully alter Pittsburgh’s approach because the team has been using him in the box on disguised looks. Browns center Elgton Jenkins looks unlikely to play, while starting guard Teven Jenkins did not practice Monday but was limited Tuesday. The status of Steelers corner Joey Porter Jr. remained uncertain.

On the betting front, the analysis points out both offenses grade out in the bottom 10 by success rate, EPA per play and points per drive, making consistent offensive production unlikely. The column’s pick is the UNDER 38.5 (-115), citing expected rushing scripts, a fast clock and a lack of reliable touchdown drives. Notable player props listed, with odds from DraftKings, include Quinshon Judkins rushing attempts OVER (-112) after an 18-carry game last week, and KC Concepcion 5+ receptions (+147), with Concepcion logging a 95% route share last week and unusual early-season volume metrics, per the column.