The Pittsburgh Steelers announced late Tuesday that Mason Rudolph will start Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, benching Aaron Rodgers and deactivating the veteran quarterback. Rodgers made his 267th career start in a 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that featured the ejection of Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf.

The move came two days after that loss and was revealed in a late-night social media post from the team. Pittsburgh enters the week at 6-4 and remains in the playoff mix, with a 70.7% chance of reaching the postseason according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Rodgers, 42 and set to turn 43 in a few weeks, returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year, $22.5 million contract and is reunited with coach Mike McCarthy, who was hired to run the offense. His play this season has shown some continuity with struggles from 2025, when the offense frequently employed quicker, shorter throws to protect the veteran quarterback.

Statistical measures underline the decline in some areas. According to ESPN, metrics such as QBR and precise pass rate place Rodgers at nearly the same level as a year ago when accounting for a higher rate of deep attempts. However, production on those deep throws has fallen: deep attempts averaged nearly 11 yards per attempt last season but are at 7.1 yards per deep throw this year, compared with a league average of 12.3. Rodgers has also been sacked more this season, with 31 sacks in 2026 versus 29 in 2025, and his passer success rate has declined.

The Steelers failed to score a touchdown on 11 drives in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans last season, and that outing included Rodgers producing 100 net yards and an interception on 37 dropbacks. Those earlier limitations and this week’s roster move mark a notable shift for a team that remains competitive in the standings.