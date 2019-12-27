Steelers Injury News: James Connor To Miss Week 17 Must Win Game For Pittsburgh

The entire 2019 NFL season has came and went, and this is the first time I have written the name James Conner. Therefore, it’s not been the season the Pittsburgh Steelers hoped for the young running back. Thus far, Connor has 464 yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries. Obviously he will finish with those numbers in the wake of Friday’s news.

Conner didn’t practice today, and he won’t play Sunday in a must-win affair with the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL INJURY ALERT: Steelers RB James Conner (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday vs. the Ravens. Analysis: https://t.co/5hrWV0WJGe pic.twitter.com/N8G87RlFQC — DK Live (@dklive) December 27, 2019

The Steelers need a win to attempt to clinch a playoff berth. Conner simply says something doesn’t feel right.

“I got an MRI on it. I got to wait and see what happened officially, but something didn’t feel right.”

Without question, the Steelers are banged up. Already without star wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster last week against the Jets, now they lose another focal point of their offensive attack. Also, center Maurkice Pouncey will miss week 17 due to injury.

Luckily for the Steelers, Lamar Jackson is sitting for the Ravens in a meaningless game for Baltimore. Still, something in my gut tells me this will not be easy for the Steelers while missing these key members, and trying to win a game with Devlin Hodges at quarterback.

Week 17 in the NFL is not always bedlam and excitement, sometimes it’s just a mess. For Pittsburgh, it’s easy to figure out how their fans feel on that spectrum.