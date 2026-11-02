Steelers lead Week 8 trolling with dog-themed jabs at Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers leaned into divisional pettiness after a 27-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, posting multiple dog-themed social-media jabs following the win. Pittsburgh’s defense sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eight times, forced two turnovers and the offense piled up 200 rushing yards, with Jaylen Warren rushing for 143 and Rico Dowdle adding 56.

One of the Steelers’ posts on X showed a car reverse-camera view with a smiling dog; the team captioned the image “ruh roh” and indicated it would be reversing into the dog. Other posts featured dogs wearing Steelers gear, a clear play on Cleveland’s “Dawg Pound” fan base.

The Buffalo Bills also joined the Week 8 trolling after a 36-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo outgained Baltimore 426 to 144 and averaged 5.6 yards per play. Ravens quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley left the game with injuries, prompting emergency third quarterback Joe Fagnano to enter early in the second quarter. The Bills posted an image of Old Bay seasoning arranged to spell “Bills Win.”

The Las Vegas Raiders held on for a 38-33 road victory over the New York Jets, extending their lead to five with 27 seconds remaining and clinching the win when they intercepted Geno Smith, snapping a four-game losing streak. The Raiders’ post played on the Jets’ aviation theme, saying they were “cleared for victory” rather than cleared for takeoff.

In Los Angeles, the Rams beat the Chargers 24-9, keeping the Chargers scoreless in the second half after falling behind 9-3 with 1:55 left in the first half. The Rams intercepted Justin Herbert twice, both turnovers leading to points, and shared an image of mascot “Rampage” claiming a lightning bolt with the caption “finders keepers.”