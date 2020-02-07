Steelers News: Antonio Brown Apologizes To Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh

Perhaps very former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is getting more reflective these days. At least this story is not about an unfortunate incident, like so many over the past year which you can find in our archives.

In fact, Brown comes off as apologetic and mature. He even appears to own up to lack of responsibility in some regards when talking about the organization he played with for so long in the NFL.

Indeed, Brown is issuing an apology to his former quarterback and team.

Antonio Brown told the Steelers he's sorry. "These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old. I'm forever grateful to those guys." https://t.co/O9ltuzEV0v — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 6, 2020

Recently Brown was asked if he had anything to say to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, or the Steelers organization. In a radio interview with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, here is what Brown says in response.

“I apologize to those guys for the distractions, the unwanted attention that I probably caused those guys. To the organization. Obviously you want to clear out any baggage or any disrespect or unintended attention that was brought on to the organization.”

From there, the wild receiver continued.

“These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old. I’m forever grateful to those guys, to have the opportunity to not only play with those guys but to be in so many amazing moments. We’ve been through so much. I’m forever grateful and indebted to this organization.”

What a wild year it’s been for Brown. Honestly, this doesn’t make me wonder any less if the guy has split personalities; or what is truly going on inside the mind of Brown. The world may truly never know.

Brown had such a crazy year of enrolling in college, fighting with general managers on Instagram, retiring, filing grievances, and arrests; I’ve lost track. Hopefully he just stays quiet for a little while now and settles into normal life.

However, we should know better.