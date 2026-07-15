Steelers overhaul receiver corps, enter camp with deeper pass-catching group

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers arrive at training camp having rebuilt their wide receiver room after a thin finish to the 2025 regular season. Pittsburgh acquired DK Metcalf from Seattle in March 2025 in exchange for a second-round pick and signed him to a four-year, $132 million extension, but Metcalf missed the final two games after a two-game suspension for an altercation with a fan during the Week 16 win in Detroit. The team split those last two games and clinched a postseason berth in Week 18 when the Baltimore Ravens’ would-be game-winning field goal sailed wide right.

The absence of established receiving depth laid bare issues that prompted offseason action. In the Week 17 loss to Cleveland, a receiving group of Scottie Miller, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen combined for eight catches for 60 yards. A week later the unit was more involved, with Calvin Austin III scoring a touchdown and the group totaling 13 receptions for 141 yards, but front-office decision-makers concluded the position required reinforcement.

Pittsburgh moved aggressively in free agency, trading for Michael Pittman Jr. on the first day of the negotiating window. A six-year veteran, Pittman totaled 357 receptions over the previous four seasons, the sixth-most in the NFL in that span, and is one of 10 wide receivers with at least 60 catches in each of the past five seasons. The Steelers’ last receiver to reach 60 receptions in a season was George Pickens in 2023. Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio called Pittman a complementary piece to Metcalf, tight ends and running backs who can help move the chains.

The current camp roster features two experienced veteran receivers, a highly touted rookie, several up-and-comers and a versatile special-teamer, providing a deeper mix than a year ago. Coach Mike McCarthy has described the group as interchangeable and dynamic. During OTAs in May, Pittman said Metcalf “has been great” and noted the presence of Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson, adding, “We’re not shorthanded on pass catchers.”

Last season the Steelers’ wide receivers combined for 136 receptions (31st), 1,716 receiving yards (29th) and 76 first downs (30th). Metcalf led the team with 850 receiving yards, while Calvin Austin III finished as the next leading wide receiver with 372 yards. Running back Kenny Gainwell paced the roster in receptions with 73, and Gainwell and tight end Pat Freiermuth each finished with 486 receiving yards.