PITTSBURGH — DK Metcalf’s season has been marked by uncharacteristic struggles, but the Pittsburgh Steelers could get a boost in the passing game after two receivers returned to full practice this week. The offense has averaged 158.7 passing yards over the past three games, according to the team’s statistics in the source text.

Metcalf has recorded a career-worst 7% drop rate and is catching a career-low 49.3% of his targets. He is averaging a career-low 48 yards per game and 12.3 yards per reception. Despite the downturn, Metcalf has produced several big plays, including a 22-yard touchdown late in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a 32-yard catch-and-run in the same game, a 115-yard outing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 and an 11-catch performance in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Metcalf acknowledged the difficulties, saying, “This is the first time for real… I’ve just got to block out the bulls— y’all be talking about, basically.” His 49.3% catch rate is second worst in the league out of 133 qualified players, according to ESPN Research. Teammates and coaches have publicly supported Metcalf, with coaches noting the need to scheme better opportunities.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth defended Metcalf’s effort and character: “He’s been up and down this season, and he’s the first to admit that… him going out there — and if you look at his effort on the run game or just downfield blocking, he doesn’t let his situation impact his ability to get other guys open.”

Receivers Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. fully participated in practices Thursday and Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia (1 p.m. ET, CBS), though neither has been officially activated from injured reserve. Metcalf said their presence should help with rotation: “Instead of having four receivers up, we’ll probably have five or six… a lot more rotation, a lot of fresh bodies.”

Pittman, acquired earlier this year for a sixth-round pick, has seven catches for 89 yards in three games. Both Pittman and Wilson were expected to be complementary pieces alongside Metcalf and rookie Germie Bernard, but the Steelers have only had that full receiving group available in three games this season.