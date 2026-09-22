Steelers see path to fix offensive line with continuity, coaching tweaks

PITTSBURGH — Moments before a snap at Gillette Stadium, Aaron Rodgers adjusted protections, with left guard Mason McCormick signaling center Zach Frazier and pointing to running back Rico Dowdle to handle linebacker Robert Spillane. Dowdle flowed the wrong direction, leaving Christian Elliss unblocked; Elliss and Spillane combined to sack Rodgers and force a fumble that bounced 36 yards. Left tackle Troy Fautanu recovered at the Steelers’ 42-yard line to end the series, one of many breakdowns in Pittsburgh’s 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

Rodgers took a total of four sacks on Sunday and was also strip-sacked on a separate play when defensive tackle Christian Barmore pushed through right guard Spencer Anderson; Elijah Ponder returned that loose ball for a defensive touchdown. “It’s frustrating, just all around as an offense,” Fautanu said. “We couldn’t really get anything going, and when we did, we just couldn’t convert, we just couldn’t score.”

Coach Mike McCarthy accepted responsibility for the front’s mistakes, saying protections were not clean and that the unit lacked detail and communication. “Our protections weren’t clean,” McCarthy said. “The consistency of winning in the trenches, we need to be better there. But the reality of it is the detail is not there, and that’s on coaching. It starts with me.” He urged refinements in the game plan and emphasized reducing volume until the young group masters fundamentals.

McCarthy acknowledged the team’s preseason focus on creating an interchangeable offensive line has led to regular-season growing pains. “In hindsight you go back and you look how many days did we line up with the same offensive line? We worked a lot of different combinations,” he said, adding the unit needs continuity, more reps and more time on task to improve consistency.

The unit is still salvageable, but numbers highlight the issues: the Steelers have a 52.5 percent pass-block win rate — 13th highest in the NFL — while their run-block win rate is 68.4 percent, the second-lowest mark, according to ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats. The challenge continues Sunday as Pittsburgh hosts the Cincinnati Bengals, who are tied atop the league leaderboard with eight sacks through two weeks.