Steelers training camp: Rodgers praises Roman Wilson; McCarthy limits live tackling

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, with team reporters on site providing daily updates on standouts, position battles and the quarterback room, according to Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor. The camp will be tracked through the first full week of the preseason, which begins Aug. 13.

Third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson drew notable praise from Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf during report-day news conferences, Pryor noted. Rodgers said Wilson has shown strong tape for the new staff and had a productive spring; Wilson was a healthy scratch down the stretch last season. Rodgers and several teammates, including Metcalf, spent a four-day offseason trip together that Rodgers said helped deepen those relationships.

Mike McCarthy, in his first year as Steelers head coach, announced that team drills at camp will not include live tackling. McCarthy said assessing stress in training is a primary responsibility and that tackling work will be handled through other forms of drills.

On the quarterback room, McCarthy acknowledged he has never carried more than three quarterbacks into opening week but did not rule out keeping four this year. He said he is “not philosophically opposed” to keeping the best players and added that if a team were being picked today, all four quarterbacks would be part of the 53-man conversation.

Metcalf praised the immersive nature of the Latrobe camp, describing interactions with local fans and visits to community spots such as Walmart. He said the setting allows players to connect with people they do not typically see during the season and to engage with fans around the state, Pryor reported.