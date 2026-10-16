Steve Lacy sings ‘LeBron, LeBron, LeBron’ version of ‘Oh Yeah?’ in Camden

Steve Lacy inserted a LeBron-themed chorus into his song “Oh Yeah?” during a concert Thursday night at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, replacing the original refrain with repeated calls of “LeBron, LeBron, LeBron.” The crowd recognized the reference and joined in, singing along as the moment played out.

The altered chorus traces back to a viral take posted in September by TikTok artist “dentzilla,” who uploaded the rendition that swaps the song’s chorus for James’ name. That post has drawn roughly 4.7 million views on TikTok and the clip has more than 666,000 likes on Instagram.

Lacy, who lives in Los Angeles, is on a tour of the United States and Canada in support of his most recent album, also titled “Oh Yeah?.” The Camden stop was one of several performances promoting the record.

The onstage tribute comes as LeBron James prepares to open the regular season with the Philadelphia 76ers. James is scheduled to make his season debut Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

The moment at the pavilion added a pop-culture footnote to the early NBA season timeline, marrying a viral social-media clip with a live performance and prompting a festive response from concertgoers.