Steven Alker Defends Cologuard Classic Title in Playoff Victory

Steven Alker successfully defended his title at the Cologuard Classic, winning the PGA Tour Champions event with a playoff birdie for the second consecutive year. The New Zealander secured the victory over Padraig Harrington by rolling in a 4-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole Sunday in mid-90-degree heat. The playoff began with both players returning to the same hole where they had completed regulation. Alker, known for his steady ball-striking and composed demeanor under pressure, capitalized on his birdie opportunity, while Harrington was unable to match the score. The win continues Alker’s impressive run on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, where he has been a consistent contender since joining the tour. His ability to close out tournaments, especially in playoff situations, has become a hallmark of his success. Facing demanding conditions with high temperatures that tested stamina and concentration, Alker maintained control of his game when it mattered most. The playoff echoed his performance at the same event the previous year, when he also captured the title with a birdie on the first extra hole. Repeating that feat underscored both his comfort on the course and his effectiveness in sudden-death scenarios. Harrington, a major champion and one of the higher-profile players on the senior circuit, pushed Alker to the playoff with strong play throughout the week. Ultimately, the decisive moment came down to Alker’s short birdie putt, which he converted with confidence to close out the tournament. With this victory, Alker adds another notable achievement to his PGA Tour Champions resume and further establishes himself among the top competitors on the 50-and-over tour. The successful title defense at the Cologuard Classic reinforces his status as a player to watch in upcoming senior events and highlights his continued form against a field of experienced and accomplished opponents.