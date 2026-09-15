Stock Watch: Biggest success, disappointment for Brewers, Dodgers, Rays

With the playoff season looming, the Stock Watch roundup offers a season-to-date look at what has gone right and wrong for clubs as October approaches. The exercise compares results to expectations set back in late March and highlights standout performers and notable letdowns, according to the Stock Watch analysis.

Milwaukee earned a 99.9 win average and a 100.0% playoff probability in the Stock Watch. Jacob Misiorowski emerged as a bona fide ace in his second big-league season, establishing himself as a National League Cy Young front-runner. His average game score was 66.7, nearly three points higher than any other starter, per Baseball Reference, and his K-BB% was 31.7%, the best mark by a qualifying pitcher in five years, per FanGraphs. Those gains came after Freddy Peralta departed the Brewers via free agency. The Stock Watch singled out Kyle Harrison as Milwaukee’s biggest disappointment after a first half that produced an 8-2 record and a 3.01 ERA gave way to a 7.00 ERA in the second half; one recent relief outing saw Harrison fail to retire any of four Cincinnati batters, all of whom scored.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were assigned a 98.3 win average, a 100.0% playoff chance and a 19.6% probability of winning the title in the Stock Watch. Andy Pages provided Los Angeles with its clearest offensive lift, improving his approach while maintaining power and average and posting Gold Glove-level defensive metrics in center field. Pages suffered a fractured hand in late August, and the Stock Watch noted that a successful recovery would position him better for October. The Stock Watch identified the club’s biggest disappointment as last winter’s high-profile free-agent additions: Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz combined for minus-1.0 bWAR while earning a combined $47 million in their Dodgers debuts.

The Tampa Bay Rays carried a 97.1 win average, a 100.0% playoff chance and a 16.4% title probability in the Stock Watch. The piece credited the Rays with returning to their established model of subtle dominance, citing a jump from 22nd to first in team strikeout rate, an MLB-best walk rate and the game’s best rate of outs on balls in play. Those measures helped Tampa Bay return to the postseason, according to the Stock Watch.

This Stock Watch series continues through all 30 clubs, cataloguing the successes and disappointments that shaped each team’s regular season relative to preseason expectations.