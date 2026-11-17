SINGAPORE — Hajime Moriyasu leaves the Japan job after eight years known for a calm, measured and stoic presence. The coach rarely let his expression betray his emotions in dugouts or news conferences, though he did shed tears earlier this year after Japan’s 2-1 World Cup knockout loss to Brazil, when the decisive goal came in the 95th minute. By the time he faced reporters he had composed himself, returning to a detailed analysis of where the match was won and lost, apologising to the nation and expressing pride in how close his team had come to the world’s best.

The cultural expectation of a stoic front is noted as prevalent in Asia and especially Japan. On Monday, as he conducted a pre-match news conference for the final time as Japan coach, questions did not probe how he personally felt. Instead, interrogations ranged from assessments of his legacy to technical matters. Moriyasu mentioned improving the depth of the national pool and that Japan no longer had to select a single “strongest XI” because more options were available. He also answered a tactical question about increased substitutions by saying, “Even in our last match, I was thinking what might have happened if we had been limited to five substitutions.”

He did show visible pleasure once during the session when told that Takumi Minamino had suggested he might not have become the player he is without Moriyasu’s guidance. Players in his final international window repeatedly voiced gratitude. Defender Yukinari Sugawara told ESPN last week that Japan’s climb from 55th in the FIFA rankings when Moriyasu took charge to their current No. 17 was “really amazing,” according to the report.

The Samurai Blue faithful have shown strong affection for Moriyasu. In Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Brazil, goals from Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura and a dramatic 91st-minute winner by Tatsuhiro Sakamoto were standout moments, but the loudest cheer came after the final whistle when Moriyasu addressed supporters with a microphone. The coach has also faced critics over the years and has continued to put the team and country ahead of himself.

When he holds his final post-match news conference late Tuesday, early questions are likely to centre on the performance and result. The closing session may also provide the first sustained opportunity for Moriyasu to speak about what the role personally meant to him after eight rewarding but exhausting years and to reflect on leaving the team in a stronger position than when he arrived.