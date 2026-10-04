Sullivan becomes youngest USMNT scorer as U.S. rout Mexico 3-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The United States beat rivals Mexico 3-0 at State Farm Stadium, recording their third win of the international break in front of a raucous crowd, according to ESPN.

Julian Hall opened the scoring in the 28th minute and Malik Tillman added a goal later, with 17-year-old Cavan Sullivan producing a spectacular long-range chip in the 62nd minute to complete the rout, according to ESPN. The strike made Sullivan the youngest goalscorer in U.S. men’s national team history, part of a match witnessed by ESPN reporters Jeff Carlisle, Lizzy Becherano and Omar Flores.

Sullivan intercepted a misplayed pass from Mexico goalkeeper José Rangel and lifted the ball over the keeper from about 35 yards, then raced to the corner to celebrate before being mobbed by teammates, according to ESPN. Hall’s finish in the first half — after Rangel spilled a Gio Reyna cross — marked his third goal in three U.S. appearances, tying him with Eddie Johnson and Alex Rae as players to score in each of their first three internationals, according to ESPN. Goalkeeper Diego Kochen also helped preserve the lead, touching Roberto Alvarado’s blast over the bar in the 58th minute, according to ESPN.

Mexico’s display raised concerns. Manager Rafael Márquez started Santiago Giménez, who missed two clear chances inside the box in the first half, then was substituted with 18 minutes remaining, according to ESPN. Giménez has not scored for Mexico in over a year; his last goal contribution came in a friendly against South Korea on Sept. 9, 2025, and supporters began chanting for Armando González by the 60th minute, according to ESPN.

The U.S. youngsters’ bright moments masked a shaky opening 45 minutes in which the home side struggled to string passes together and produced several aimless clearances that found Mexican players, according to ESPN. Still, Carlisle wrote that Sullivan’s goal will be remembered as the night he stepped into the spotlight for the U.S. faithful.