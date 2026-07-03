Summer 2026 transfer big board: Top available players by position

The Premier League transfer window opens Monday and most European leagues follow on July 1, setting up what the summer 2026 transfer big board calls a busy period of business. According to the board, the list includes only players judged to be realistically available and ranks them largely by immediate on-field quality, with potential transfer cost used only to settle close calls. The board was last updated June 19.

In goal, AC Milan’s Mike Maignan sits atop the list. The 26-year-old signed a contract extension with Milan in January, but the club’s failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League is cited as a factor that could prompt a move. Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, 33, is second; the board notes Villa’s financial issues could lead the club to entertain exits. Manchester City’s James Trafford, 23, is third after being blocked from a clear No. 1 role by Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arrival at the Etihad. FC Porto’s Diogo Costa, 26, remains on the list after years of transfer rumours while Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Chevalier, 24, is included after a difficult first season following his €40 million move from Lille last summer.

Among centre backs, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck tops the group. Schlotterbeck signed a new deal this season but, according to German outlet Bild, the contract included a release clause in the €50 million-€60 million range for “the right club.” Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, 27, is second and is linked by the board with reported Barcelona interest in a €70 million move; the board highlights his ability to pass and dribble out from the back. Ibrahima Konaté is marked as signed — the board notes he joined Real Madrid on July 1 — after a long partnership with Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Manchester City’s Rúben Dias, 29, is fourth; the board says he struggled for game time in 2026 because of injury and the rise of 22-year-old Abdukodir Khusanov amid wider change at the club. Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, 28, rounds out the top five.

The big board will be updated throughout the summer as moves are completed; it retains players who have already sealed moves but marks them accordingly, the board says.