Summer League first impressions: Dybantsa, Peterson and Wilson stand out

LAS VEGAS — The 2026 draft class began showing what it can do on the court as summer league play moved from California and Salt Lake City to Las Vegas, where the marquee pairing featured No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa and No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, according to ESPN.

Dybantsa drew attention early for scoring and defensive activity. His first professional basket came on a reverse layup against Peterson and the Utah Jazz, and he followed with a two-handed dunk after diving for a loose ball, according to ESPN. In a 92-88 Wizards victory he totaled 27 points and seven rebounds while registering two steals and one blocked shot; Washington staff had emphasized defense to the 6-foot-9 wing, ESPN reported.

Peterson has shown strong production in Salt Lake City, averaging 26.5 points on 52.8 percent shooting (43.8 percent from 3), with 7.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds, according to ESPN. His Las Vegas debut was less efficient: 24 points on 6-of-18 shooting (2-of-7 from 3) while committing eight turnovers and nine fouls. “Teams are going to come after Darryn,” Jazz summer-league coach Steve Wojciechowski said, according to ESPN, and Peterson said he was enjoying having the ball in his hands again.

Other rookies made notable first impressions. Chicago’s No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson scored 35 points in his Las Vegas debut Friday night, the second-most points in a Las Vegas debut since the event began in 2004, ESPN reported.

ESPN insiders Ohm Youngmisuk, Dave McMenamin, Jamal Collier, Anthony Slater and Ben Golliver offered assessments of the class, and ESPN’s Andre Snellings supplied fantasy projections to watch, according to ESPN.